Good Earth Distributors Limited (GEDL) was recently appointed the distributor for Italian brand Galbusera in Malta. Galbusera produces different ranges of biscuits, crackers and wafers for varying nutritional needs, from sugar-free to low-fat options, gluten-free and high-fibre ranges, as well as rice-based and corn-based items, among others.

Established in 1938, Galbusera is a leading biscuits and crackers producer which still manufactures its products from the factory built in the Valtellina valley (Lombardy) in the 1960s. Since then, Galbusera has continued to innovate, to meet the changing nutritional needs and lifestyles of its customers.

The company prides itself on using high- quality ingredients, without any preservatives or colouring agents, GMOs, palm oil or chemical emulsifiers.

“While continuing to grow the Good Earth brand, now in its 35th year, we are always on the lookout for other brands which fit well into the Good Earth ethos of healthy living and sustainability. Galbusera, whose values include authenticity and respect for the environment, resonates well with what we stand for,” said Nikolai de Giorgio, GEDL director.

“Our health food portfolio, which includes imported brands Alpro, Jordans, Doves Farm and Green Vie, now boasts a total of 23 brands. We are proud to have Galbusera join the Good Earth family, a brand which has been enjoyed in Malta for generations.”

For more information, visit https://goodearth.com.mt/imported-brands/galbusera/.