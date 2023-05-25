Erik ten Hag said Manchester United must strive for more even though his team look set to clinch a place in next season’s Champions League.

United need just one point from their final two Premier League games against Chelsea and Fulham to secure a top-four finish after a season out of Europe’s elite club competition.

Ten Hag also ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy in his first season in charge by lifting the League Cup in February.

The Dutchman could even end his debut campaign in England with two trophies as United face local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

But Ten Hag insisted the Red Devils’ targets must be even higher next season as they seek to rekindle former glories.

