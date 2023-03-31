A number of local scuba diving clubs are uniting in a dive on Good Friday April 7 to raise funds for Puttinu Cares.

Amphibians, ATLAM, Calypso Sub-Aqua Club and the Professional Diving Schools Association, in collaboration with the Ċirkewwa Marine Park and the Malta Tourism Authority, will be diving between 8am and 2pm at the Ċirkewwa Marine Park, one of the most popular diving sites in Malta.

More organisations, as well as scuba and free divers, are being invited to participate to make this the largest local diving event of the year.

Divers can just turn up during these times and do their recreational dive with their buddies and give their donations to Puttinu.

The site chosen for the event is home to beautiful underwater topography and a wealth of marine life, as well as two artificial reefs which provide something of interest for every type of diver.

Further information can be obtained here.