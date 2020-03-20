Our Lady of Sorrows and Good Friday manifestations, as well as Easter celebrations, have been cancelled in view of COVID-19.

The feasts are being cancelled in line with a decree by the Congregation for the Divine Cult and the Discipline of Sacraments.

The congregation is also preparing directive on the celebrations which is to be communicated in the coming days.

The traditional processions, involving the participation of well over 1,000 people and costing thousands of euros to organise, are held in over 20 localities and are the culmination of the Holy Week activities.