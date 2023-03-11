The 18th edition of the Good Friday night walk in aid of Puttinu Cares is being held between Maundy Thursday and Good Friday (April 6-7).

Participants will leave at midnight from Mellieħa and walk along Xemxija, St Paul’s Bay, Mosta parish square, Lija cemetery, Birkirkara Valley, Msida Valley, Pietà front and finish at the Floriana Granaries.

The distance covered would be of circa 17 kilometres and last about four to five hours.

Donations of €10 will be collected from the departure points. There’s no need to book to join the walk.

There will be free transport, starting at 10.30pm from Floriana to Mellieħa and back from Floriana to Mellieħa after the walk. One can book transport on 9999 1800 or by leaving a message on the Facebook page Mixja Ġimgħa l-Kbira 2023.

Gozitans who would like to join can call on 9989 1772 to book transport.