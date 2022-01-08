Good governance should be the order of the day for any politician, newly co-opted MP Andy Ellul has told Times of Malta.

Ellul is the latest recruit among Labour’s parliamentary group following the resignation of popular doctor Silvio Grixti from his seat on the third district, in the wake of a police investigation into suspect medical documents he issued.

In comments to Times of Malta, the new Labour MP, a practising lawyer, said he likes to leave a positive impact wherever he goes, be it meeting family, friends, colleagues or clients.

“As I grew up, I started realising that politics is the perfect platform to implement positive change on a larger scale.

“That is why today I am a candidate on the Labour Party electoral ticket. I come from a working-class background, which has always been synonymous with the Labour Party,” Ellul said.

Ellul says he appreciates the values instilled deep within the structures of the Labour Party as they reward and ensure progress for people who have not always been dealt the best hand in life.

“I think that is the best kind of politics a party can offer.”

His co-option into parliament is not without its critics, with the PN in particular saying the move confirms Prime Minister Robert Abela does not believe in the democratic process but, rather, wants to surround himself with loyalists.

When an MP resigns from parliament, his or her replacement is normally found through a casual election, during which ballots cast during the last election are reopened and the candidate inheriting most votes is elected.

In Ellul’s case, none of the few remaining candidates who contested the election on the third district in 2017 showed an interest in the seat, paving the way for Abela to handpick a replacement.

Ellul dismissed concerns that his co-option is undemocratic.

He said the electoral process is legally and meticulously regulated in Malta and was followed to the letter in his case.

Asked what values he would be representing in parliament, Ellul said he was a firm advocate of social inclusion, social justice and social mobility.

“I also believe that any major political decision should be economically and environmentally sustainable. I did not mention good governance as this is implied in the role of a politician and should be the order of the day,” Ellul said.

Born in 1975, Ellul will be contesting the forthcoming general election.

The MP, a former policeman, became a lawyer in 2007.

He contested the 2017 election but missed out on a seat in the fourth district.

As a government policy adviser, Ellul has played a role in implementing social and familial reforms. He was the head of the Maltese delegation to the Council of Europe’s Lanzarote Committee.