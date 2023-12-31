Good governance and wealth inequality were the focus of Bernard Grech's New Year message.

"We want to have the highest standard of governance. We want to strengthen democracy," the PN leader said on Sunday.

Grech said the Nationalist Party's mission is to offer a "trustworthy" alternative that brings a better life for everyone, not a chosen few.

He said the Nationalist Party is promising to rebuild trust in institutions and improve Malta's reputation.

"Active participation, transparency, accountability, the rule of law, equity and inclusivity, autonomous and effective institutions and working for one goal will lead to good governance," he said.

Political leaders should be loyal to the republic and the constitution and work for the common good. "The (parliamentary seat) that citizens lend us must be a seat of service, not a pedestal, a position of giving, not gain and an opportunity to serve, not to be served".

He said the PN will work to reduce disparities between the rich and poor and eliminate poverty.

That should come through a new economic model and a strategic plan against the rising cost of living.

New sectors of the economy should provide quality jobs with better salaries, he said.

"We have a plan, and we want to implement it; this plan will improve everyone's quality of life."

"We want to have prosperity that restores the quality of life that we deserve," Grech said.

He said that the PN also wants to eliminate modern slavery.

European and local elections

Grech also spoke of the European Parliament and local council elections set for 2024 in his video address.

Malta is the smallest member state of the EU but has all the credentials to sit alongsidee bigger countries, he said.

On Local councils, Grech said that the PN believes in giving power to the councils, recalling that it was a PN government that introduced local councils.

"Decisions should be taken as close as possible to the people".

"We hope that we elect people who are ready to put their locality and its people first," he said.