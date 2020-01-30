An online joke about two robbers targeting homes spiralled out of control on Thursday and forced the police to issue a statement putting people's minds at rest.

Late on Wednesday, meme page Buzzulotti Malta posted a picture of actors Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, well known for their roles as 'Wet Bandits' Harry and Marv from the 1990 classic Christmas film Home Alone. The post jokingly implied that the Wet Bandits were active in Malta and warned readers to be vigilant around their homes.

"These two scumbags are knocking on doors in Mellieha claiming to be from the council and asking for entry to your home to check the taps for possible leaks! They could easily move to other areas," the post warned.

"DO NOT let them in, they ARE NOT from the council! The Filthy animals are checking if you're home alone!"

Many people missed the joke, shared the post and expressed their concerns.

On Thursday, the police, tongue firmly in cheek, said in a statement that the bandits had been "apprehended and will be prosecuted accordingly". They thanked 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (the protagonist of the Home Alone films) for his indispensable role in capturing the criminals.

They then assured the public that the post that had been making the rounds was simply a joke.