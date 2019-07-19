I love this food truck revolution we’re having. I recall finding myself in the middle of the Veterans Day Parade in Washington, DC, where dining options were parked up along the entirety of the streets, offering anything you could ever imagine. This, I remember thinking, was it. A mobile, dedicated kitchen with a carefully curated small menu. Genius.

Jon Favreau took things a step further with his movie Chef. That absolutely set the food truck dream trending and it’s around that time I noticed a spark that triggered a chain reaction. Food trucks started popping up locally, and my heart was aflutter.c I’m very much of the belief that this is the way forward for any budding chef or restauranteur.

At this point, I’m pretty sure I’ve sampled about 90 per cent of what the island has to offer, and even here, the offerings are fresh and new and varied.

The moment I caught wind of there being not one, but two Vietnamese trucks available, I knew I was on a mission from God. This is my wheelhouse and there is little I love more than good Asian food.

My first taste of Hu Tieu on the Mekong Delta is right up there with the birth of my child as far as my memory banks are concerned, so I wasted no time in my attempt to relive that wondrous experience. I placed pick-up orders on both trucks and set about in my task; for the greater good, of course.

Saigon Food Truck

Food: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Value: 10/10

The service score is based on some very simple criteria, and Saigon Food Truck knocked it out of the park, barring one speed bump. They were extremely polite over the phone and in person, had the order ready bang on time, and dealt with other customers with enviable professionalism. They also didn’t screw up the order, which is probably the biggest point of contention with takeout orders.

However, it took me a while to track them down. Their Facebook page displayed incorrect opening hours, and one of their numbers was constantly unreachable.

As far as takeout is concerned, this food travelled really well and was still nice and warm by the time I got it back to my desk. I devoured the shrimp summer roll as I was unboxing the rest of the meal. I’m not a huge fan of summer rolls, but these were very nice and fresh. I’d rather they upped the extremely cheap price of €1.60 to something still fairly affordable and just added a touch more shrimp. The dipping sauce was a treat though.

Onto the main event, and we got pretty much everything they had to offer. The chicken satay rice bowl was great, beautifully presented and packed with great satay flavour. The fresh chilies and the hearty amount of peanut made for great texture and helped intensify the flavour.

The Ca Ri Ga (Coconut chicken curry) was also a hit. Again, the flavour combinations were perfect, the chicken was buttery and I could have had three portions of that all day.

The Pho was disappointing. There was no depth to the broth, and the meatballs, while constructed well, also didn’t have much flavour to speak of. It was the only dish we set aside and didn’t finish.

Lastly was the classic Vietnamese Banh Mi. We opted for chicken, and overall it was a good sandwich, but Banh Mi it was not. It was lacking the pate and the pickled vegetables that are the cornerstones of a good Banh Mi.

We washed the meal down with a homemade iced tea and a lemonade. The lemonade did nothing for us, but wow, that iced tea was superb.

Overall, Saigon make excellent food, and I’m sure they’re going to grow in popularity. Their extremely affordable prices will almost ensure that. As far as Vietnamese fare goes however, it lacks a sense of authenticity. Which leads me to….

Banh Mi Food Truck

Food: 9/10

Service: 10/10

Value: 10/10

If you want a taste of Vietnam, this is where you go. Banh Mi has been around for a while and there is good reason for that. Their service is also fantastic, with food being prepared in perfect time and careful attention being given to making sure it’s all there.

The owners are a young couple, a Maltese chef and his Vietnamese wife. A brief chat reveals that the recipes are handed down from her grandmother, so I had high hopes about the quality of their food.

Again, part of the unpacking process involved me wolfing down the chicken summer rolls. The rolls were bulky and stuffed with chicken and fresh veg.

The freshness of the herbs really made this enjoyable and the dipping sauce was practically potable all in itself. It was slightly messy and nowhere as neat as Saigon’s, but definitely delicious.

We tried their trio of Banh Bao (Viet Taco) and I genuinely cannot tell you which was the best.

The chicken and pork were spectacular, and all three Baos were overstuffed, but I was most surprised by the amount of flavour they managed to pack into their mushroom and aubergine steamed bun. Truly something I will be going back for time and time again.

Their special for the day was a Thai Red Curry (nothing Vietnamese about that, sadly), but we grabbed one for good measure, and I have to say, that was a good call. Their jasmine rice is perfectly fluffy, the heat in the sauce was just right and I found I had polished off the entire dish without even realising it.

I have to comment, however, on Banh Mi’s only downfall. It’s not a huge deal at all, but they specialise in making what has been described as Ugly Delicious food. Their summer rolls were messy, and their curry looked extremely unappetising upon first impressions. These guys can pack some flavour into their food and the curry was delicious, but it is far from Instagrammable.

Finally, we finished off with their traditional namesake, the Chicken Banh Mi. This took me right back to the streets of Hanoi.

Their pickled vegetables were bright and refreshing, the chicken was nice and moist, and the bread perfectly fresh. They truly earned the title of Banh Mi.

Overall I found my experience at Banh Mi to be a lot more authentic and true to Vietnamese cuisine.

Both trucks make fantastic food and I highly recommend either for lunch. Truth be told, both businesses deserve a larger-scale venue where they can cater for a larger audience.

These trucks, as well as a multitude of others, deserve more local business. So I encourage you all to find one near you and give them your custom during your lunch break; go out there and try something new. And whether or not it is your first experience or otherwise, Banh Mi and Saigon are both safe bets.