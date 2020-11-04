Former Germany defender Mats Hummels on Tuesday ruled himself out of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League match at Brugge with a hamstring problem, but hopes to face former club Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Hummels suffered the injury while making a tackle after scoring both goals in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld which lifted Dortmund to second in the league table.

He will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Belgium, but should be fit to host Bundesliga leaders Bayern on Saturday.

“Bad news: unfortunately it won’t be ready for the game against Brugge,” Hummels posted on Twitter.

