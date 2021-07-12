A healthy set of teeth is important for more than just a dazzling smile, and research shows that poor oral hygiene has significant knock-on effects on overall health, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Many treat their teeth differently from the rest of their body and as long as their gnashers do the job they let them be. Alarm bells only go off when throbbing tooth pain spreads across the face.

Adriana Zarb Adami, LifeStar Health managing director and Bupa branch manager, said: “One study after another has shown that tooth decay is more common than we think in Malta and unhealthy diets and our love for sugary drinks is only accelerating the erosion.”

With this in mind, Bupa Malta, considered to be a leader in health insurance services on the local market, is this month introducing brand new dental care packages that can easily be added on to clients’ existing Bupa cover.

This ties in with the 50th anniversary from when Bupa — a global healthcare company created in the UK in 1947 — opened its first overseas business in Malta in 1971.

At the time, it was a pioneer of health insurance in Malta, whose reputation speaks volumes to this day with representation in several countries worldwide. It is distinguished by the fact that it focuses exclusively on health insurance to ensure it delivers the highest level and standard of care to its clients.

LifeStar Health recognises that dental work can be expensive, especially when you need major work done, which is why Bupa Malta has tailor-made three dental cover plans for different age groups that start from as little as €56 per year.

The dental add-on cannot be bought as a standalone, but is available to existing clients or groups on renewal or new clients seeking to purchase new insurance cover.

These plans tie in with the company’s awareness on the importance of daily oral hygiene with a focus on prevention from an early age.

“When people consider the state of their health, all too often their teeth are not the first on the list. However, medical professionals believe that the state of your dental care can have a direct impact on your overall health and well-being,” Zarb Adami said.

“Proper dental care can be key in maintaining good health and the old adage on prevention rings ever so true.”

Whether it’s annual dental check-ups, X-rays, fillings, dentures, root canals or tooth extraction, you can choose one of the three levels of coverage from Bupa’s new dental optional plans that works best for you.

Bupa Malta will also be giving a free electric toothbrush to every insured person who adds the Dental Option to their health insurance plan, regardless of age.

Get your personalised quote today by visiting bupa.com.mt, sending an email to bupa@lifestarinsurance.com or calling on 2134 2342.

Being true to your teeth… and overall health

Brush your teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristle or electric toothbrush.

Floss your teeth and gums after you brush.

Rinse your mouth with a dentist-recommended mouthwash after brushing.

Replace your toothbrush after three months.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet that is low in all sugars, including refined sugars, high fructose corn syrup and natural sugars such as fructose and honey.

Limit or avoid sugary drinks, including soda and alcohol.

Avoid smoking and tobacco products.

Book regular checkups and dental cleanings with your dentist.

LifeStar Health Limited acts as an insurance agent for Bupa Global Designated Activity Company (Bupa Global DAC), which has passported its services through the European Passport Rights for Insurance and Reinsurance Undertakings. LifeStar Health Limited is enrolled as an insurance agent under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 of the Laws of Malta and is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority of Notabile Road, Attard BKR 3000, Malta and subject to limited regulation by the Central Bank of Ireland. Company Registration No. C6393

Registered office: LifeStar Building, Testaferrata Street, Ta’ Xbiex XBX 1403, Malta.