Live DJ sessions with Carlo Gerada are being hosted at Palazzo de Piro, Mdina, every Thursday at 8pm, until September 5.
These chill-out sessions on the Mdina Bastions are the perfect summer night out. Gerada will be spreading some good vibes and entertaining patrons with the latest and freshest tunes.
Entrance is free.
