Bristol Cars is to be officially liquidated, bringing the company to an official close after 75 years.

Documents submitted to Companies House reveal that the High Court of Justice has decided that the luxury car manufacturer should be wound up, with all of its assets sold to pay creditors.

A liquidator, Frost Group Limited, has been appointed.

However, the Bristol Owners’ Club has stated via Twitter that it will be “actively engaged with those involved, including the liquidators and their agents, in order to preserve what we can of the heritage and associated spares for the marque.”

Based in Windlesham, Surrey, Bristol revealed an all-new model – the Bullet –in 2016 but has struggled to perform since. The Bullet never entered production, despite much interest surrounding the car. Bristol’s previous model – the Fighter – arrived in 2014 and was dogged by similar problems. It’s estimated that as few as nine Fighter models were created.

The BOC is very saddened to hear of Bristol Cars Ltd's liquidation. Our first thoughts are with the dedicated and long serving employees of the company, who leave a legacy of nearly 3,000 wonderful cars. #bristolcars pic.twitter.com/poEGRj77NJ — Bristol Owners' Club (@bristolowners) March 5, 2020

The troubled Bristol previously went into administration in 2011, having been in existence since 1945. At the time, 22 jobs were lost at the firm’s factory in Filton, near Bristol.

Past high-profile owners of Bristol cars have included Liam Gallagher and Sir Richard Branson.