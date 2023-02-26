Goodwood looks set to celebrate a number of historic milestones throughout 2023.

‘Goodwood 75’ will incorporate a range of celebrations, including 75 years since the historic motor circuit opened and 30 years since the first Festival of Speed event was held.

Officially opened on September 18, 1948 by the Duke and Duchess of Richmond in their Bristol 400, the Goodwood Motor Circuit has seen such famous drivers as Jack Brabham, Jim Clark and Sir Stirling Moss. In fact, Moss achieved his first-ever race win on the circuit’s opening, which saw more than 15,000 spectators attend.

