The Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival events will not take place this year as a result of the ongoing social distancing rules to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The motorsport events, due to take place in July and September respectively, will be postponed until 2021 instead. Tickets for this year’s shows will remain valid for 2021, though refunds are available too.

Ticket holders and fans will also be able to be part in Goodwood’s future events through the relaunch of the Goodwood Supporters’ Association (GSA).

Those interested will pay a one-off contribution to become lifetime GSA members. This will give access to exclusive benefits – including having an engraved nameplate at the circuit or, within the Festival of Speed parkland, a tree planted in a new woodland area and a special GSA lapel pin.

We are still hoping that we may be able to keep the flame alive with a ‘behind closed doors’ motorsport occasion later this year for motorsport fans - Duke of Richmond

Lord March, The Duke of Richmond and owner of the Goodwood estate, said: “For a business like ours, which is all about bringing people together to enjoy the things they love, social distancing has had an unavoidable impact on our ability to operate.

“The Festival of Speed and Revival events will return in 2021 and, in the meantime, we are delighted to give our incredibly loyal members and dedicated followers a unique opportunity to increase their connection to Goodwood by becoming part of our new Goodwood Supporters Association initiative.

“In addition, we are still hoping that we may be able to keep the flame alive with a ‘behind closed doors’ motorsport occasion later this year for motorsport fans and enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy at home and look forward to making an announcement in the coming weeks.”