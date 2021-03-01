The 2021 Goodwood Members’ Meeting has been pushed back to October, after the UK government announced its roadmap towards the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions. It will now take place between October 16 and 17, moving from its original May date.

With the government planning to reduce social distancing measures on June 21, Goodwood has also confirmed that the Festival of Speed and Revival will happen in July and September as planned.

The Members’ Meeting is exclusively open to members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC), and sees historic race cars from a variety of era and racing disciplines go head-to-head on circuit.

It’s regarded as one of the biggest historic motorsport events in the world – alongside the Goodwood Revival – and regularly sees professional drivers wheeling millions of pounds of classic machinery at the limit.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We welcome the roadmap from the government on Monday, and whilst we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to host the 78th Members’ Meeting in May, we’re pleased that we can safely reschedule it to later in the year.

“We want to thank our GRRC members and fellows, competitors, partners, suppliers and fans for their continued support, patience and passion to bring the event to life. We can’t wait to welcome our guests back later in the year.”

Races will include the S.F. Edge Trophy, which sees Edwardian-era vehicles racing, and the hugely popular Gerry Marshall Trophy, pitting Group 1 touring cars from the 1970s and 80s into battle.

Goodwood also plans to keep the rally sprint stage in place, which should be even more of a spectacle because the earlier evenings in October will make it take place at night.