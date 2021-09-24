The Goodwood Motor Circuit closed its gates after the epic return of the Goodwood Revival to West Sussex last weekend. The world’s greatest weekend of historic racing was accompanied by fabulous vintage fashion, glorious sunshine – for the most part! – and an incredible atmosphere as visitors revelled in the Revival’s return.

On track highlights included the sunset Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy on Friday evening which was won by the E-type of Harvey Stanley and James Cottingham, while the all-Mini John Whitmore Trophy on Saturday morning in which the Mini wrapped in SpeedWeek winner Stanley Wilkinson’s design triumphed with Nick Swift and Andrew Jordan behind the wheel. The epic Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration on Sunday afternoon was won by Ollie Bryant and Darren Turner in the Bryant family’s AC Cobra in what was a dramatic race.

The hotly-contested Settrington Cup, saw dozens of children take to the Pit Lane Straight in their Austin J40 pedal cars in a furious dash to take the chequered flag.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com