In response to requests from non-profits around the world for access to digital tools to continue operations, maintain productivity and raise awareness, Google has extended the availability of ‘Google for Nonprofits’ to 67 countries, including Malta.

With the spread of coronavirus, demand from nonprofits for access to ‘Google for Nonprofits’ has increased to more than 1,000 new account requests per week, as organisations focus on remote working and raising online awareness.

Eligible organisations can activate G Suite for Nonprofits at no cost and collaborate online with apps like Gmail, Docs and Calendar. In addition, advanced features of Google Meet are available to all editions of G Suite until September 30.

To help organisations raise awareness online, the Ad Grants Crisis Response Programme is extending Ad Grants, up to $10,000 worth of text-based search ads at no cost through to October 2020. The YouTube Nonprofit Programme and Google Earth and Maps also offer nonprofits storytelling tools to amplify their cause.

Many nonprofits are also learning how to transition their staff and programmes to online-only formats, and with that come challenges around cloud storage, security and virtual collaboration. To give nonprofits access to G Suite’s advanced features, Google is launching nonprofit discounts globally for G Suite Business ($4 per user per month, normally offered at $12) and G Suite Enterprise ($8 per user per month, normally offered at $25). As always, G Suite for Nonprofits will continue to be offered at no charge.

G Suite Business for Nonprofits offers 1TB storage per user, access to Google Vault for data management, video conferencing for up to 150 people, along with more security and administrative options. With G Suite Enterprise for Nonprofits, organisations have all the features of G Suite Business and G Suite for Nonprofits, with the addition of e-mail encryption, live streaming and video conferencing for up to 250 people, as well as Cloud Identity to manage users and apps.

Nonprofits in Malta who would like more information can see Google’s full list of COVID-19 resources on the Google for Nonprofits website, coronavirus resources page (https://www.google.com/nonprofits/resources/coronavirus/). Nonprofits can also subscribe to the Google for Nonprofits YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSmyV6P8_ir9EV4Z4tYA2QA) to get notifications for upcoming live streams and to learn more about Google’s products.