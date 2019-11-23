Senior marketers and social media professionals from organisations, including Google, Philips, Visit Britain, Diageo and the Pop-Up Agency, will give insights into the latest trends in marketing and social media at Malta’s must attend Marketing Kingdom 2 conference on March 6, 2020.

The one-day gathering of Europe’s creative minds kicks off with an interactive workshop on how to solve your marketing problems in 48 hours with Maks and Abraham from the Pop-up Agency in London. They have worked with clients such as Facebook, Coca-Cola, KLM, Adidas and T-Mobile and have developed a creative process that enables you to go from problem to solution in only two days.

Marketing professionals attending the event will also have the unique opportunity to hear from Joshua Partridge from Flipboard on the latest trends in content marketing, Leo Piumi from Philips on creating content based on data, Jesse Ringham from Serpentine Galleries on the power of content and brand narrative and Anna Potanina from Google on succeeding on mobile.

Over 200 marketing professionals attended the first edition of the Marketing Kingdom Malta in March this year.

The event is organised by P World, an international creative agency organising over 50 annual events in 40 countries around the world. In Malta, this event is supported by marketing communications agency BPC as communications partner.

For more information visit https://www.thepworld.com/event/marketing-kingdom-malta-2.