It’s possible to disagree with an idiot and still be an idiot yourself. Now, Pastor Gordon Manché is no idiot but it’s possible to disagree with him on free speech and still be just as wrong as he is. His interview with Mark Lawrence Zammit shows how.

First, Manché hotly denies having gone to the police to complain about being insulted after he was called an asshole by a comic. He says he told the police that such comments were contributing to a climate of incitement against himself and his church’s members.

If this is true, then he’s owed an apology by Owen Bonnici, the culture minister, who, in parliament, accused Manché of “misusing” article 339 of the criminal code (which is why this article, which prohibits insults and threats, has been amended to make an exception for artists, satirists and comics).

To begin with, the minister should never accuse a citizen of “misusing” a law. Like a tax loophole, a law is either usable or unusable.

Moreover, it was the police who selected the law to be used to prosecute Daniel Xuereb and Sean Buhagiar.

Although Manché himself does not appear to distinguish between the law against incitement and the law against insult, his complaint was based on the former law while the police decided the case would be based on the latter.

It was already plain that, since this was a police prosecution, they bear the burden of taking a law meant to regulate private altercations and using it to curb free speech in the public sphere. But if Manché’s account is verified, the police also changed the character of his complaint.

Far from exploiting a law, as Bonnici charged, Manché had in mind a different one. The minister smeared the pastor.

Our parliament has just preened itself on changing a law when all it did was mis-identify a problem. It was never an issue of legal loopholes.

It was a policy problem of the police not knowing the law. That problem won’t go away until the police are taught the foundations of free speech, not least that their fundamental duty is to protect free speech against those who would stifle it.

Second, should the law against incitement have been used instead?

Manché told this newspaper that, for roughly the past one-and-a-half years, he and his church have been enduring a climate of hostility and various threats. He is correct to say he has every right, indeed the duty, to report these threats to the police.

Free speech jurisprudence is clear that it does not protect the creation of a climate of hostility that inhibits a minority from enjoying its own freedoms of speech and conscience.

But, in order to prosecute anyone for dangerous speech, it isn’t enough to say, as Manché does, that cracking a joke, as Matthew Bonanno did, about carpet-bombing his church (after relocating it to Buġibba) might just possibly incite a hothead.

Our constitution prizes free speech because it treats us like real adults - Ranier Fsadni

On those grounds, we’d never publish Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, the classic po-faced satire that proposed eating babies to stave off famine, since it might give ideas to a hungry reader.

Manché’s argument could be turned against him. Anything he says in a sermon could be misconstrued by a hothead passing through his church. But just as the law protects Manché from flimsy accusations, it protects everyone else.

Speech cannot be curbed on the basis of hunches and caution. Evidence must be provided of the link between speech and imminent violence.

Strasbourg case law is clear. In borderline cases, we should err on the side of liberty. Otherwise, our open democracy is threatened.

In the Bonanno case, it wasn’t even close. No one in Buġibba complained about the danger of inciting hotheads to carpet-bomb the town. Everyone recognises hyperbole when they see it.

In his interview with Zammit, Manché did say that the threats escalated around the time of the murder of Paulina Dembska, when the media reported that the man charged with her brutal murder had links with Manché’s church.

He denies such links and says they damaged his church’s reputation. In that case, however, the law gives him a remedy: libel.

Why didn’t he sue Bonanno for libel when the latter, defending his carpet-bombing comments as satirical and hyperbolic, added they were “a reaction to this shocking crime”?

If it’s the association with a gruesome murder that Manché finds damaging, then he should use the appropriate law. Free speech laws are not an à la carte menu.

In scoffing at Manchè’s cavalier way with free speech, many of his critics ignore the fact that our police, ministers and parliament display the same attitude, if for different reasons.

It is a paternalistic attitude. Although you can say anything you like as long as it doesn’t harm others, it’s assumed that the authorities can rely on their intuitions to decide what’s harmful and dangerous, without adducing anything like court-grade proof.

Behind the attitude lies an insidious assumption: we are the state’s subjects not its masters, despite the formal trappings of democracy. It’s an assumption that misconstrues the value of free speech.

Free speech is a fundamental right not because we should exalt insult and tired jokes, like gleeful adolescents.

Our constitution prizes free speech because it treats us like real adults: citizens with an obligation to participate in public debate, the lifeblood of the democratic process. But we cannot do so if we’re afraid of prosecution by authorities who draw the line of acceptable speech as they see fit.

It’s far better to allow facile insults to slip by than to risk being unable to criticise government policy or to give witness to personal experience that defies popular opinion.

That is the foundation of free speech. Anyone who proposes to curb the limits that human rights law already sets, by “balancing” it against conventional wisdom, is sawing off the branch on which their liberty rests.