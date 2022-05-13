Gordon Ramsay has been named the best chef in the world, and that’s not a surprise. The brilliant chef is known for his tasteful recipes, successful restaurants, and not least his harsh leadership skills. The brit is a role model for many aspiring chefs, and they all want to learn from him. With this also comes the tools, which we all know to play a huge role when cooking. One of these is knives, but what kind of knives do Ramsay use?

Finding the perfect knife

First, let’s have a look at how you can find the perfect cooking knife out there. As a newbie, you might get a little confused, as there is so much to choose from. to start the quest for a good cooking knife, you need to think about a few things. Usage, budget, and cooking skills are some of them.

What to look for

While many only have a single knife in their kitchen, the reality is that you should have more. There is not one knife that can be used for everything, that would be very convenient though. You would, for example, not use the same knife to cut bread and tomatoes, and slicing meat and vegetables would require different tools. There are many great knife sets out there, that make it easier for you to get everything you need for a good meal. This makes sure that you always have the tools necessary to cut, chop, slice, dice, mince, and all the other words for preparing food with knives.

Price is also an important factor when you are looking for knives. If you are new to the kitchen, or you only cook occasionally, then you are probably not looking for the most expensive knives out there. This is fair, and while some of the best knives out there are quite pricy, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars when picking out your first set. With that being said, it is absolutely a good investment. Cooking is a huge part of most people's day, and good tools can make it both easier and a lot more fun to cook. Therefore, a good quality knife is essential.

Ramsay’s choice

When it comes to picking out tools for something, it is always a good idea to look to the best, to see what they are doing. In this case, we will have a look at the knives that are used by the brilliant Ramsay, to cook some of his greatest culinary creations. He is the best chef in the world, after all, so he must know what he is doing! Ramsay himself is known for using both Wüsthof and Henckels branded knives. These knives are known for good, quality products that are a dream to work with. These two are some of the best knife manufacturers in the world, and they have been making knives since 1800.

The list also includes a chef’s knife for chopping, a paring knife for peeling and cutting small vegetables and fruit, a boning knife with a flexible blade to cut around meat and bone, serrated or bread knife. With all these knives in your drawer, you too can cook the most amazing-tasting meals. When you have invested in good knives like this, you must take care of them. Hand wash and dry them properly after use and sharpen them when needed.

The knife is a chef's best friend and greatest tool. Every chef needs one, no matter the skill level. Maybe you should try out one of Ramsay’s favourite knife brands?