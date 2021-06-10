Leon Goretzka has been ruled out of Germany’s opening Euro 2020 match against world champions France, it was confirmed Thursday.

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder is back in training after a leg injury, but will sit out Germany’s Group F match against the French on Tuesday.

“It is out of the question that he could play in the first game,” Germany’s team director Oliver Bierhoff said at their European Championship base in Bavaria.

“But he’s a great personality and an important player. I am sure he will play an important role at this tournament.”

