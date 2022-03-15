Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka returned to Bayern Munich training Tuesday for the first time since December, but star striker Robert Lewandowski limped off with a leg knock.
The Poland goal ace has netted 29 times in the Bundesliga this season, but was whisked off for treatment, telling reporters “it hurts a bit” after miskicking a ball.
In a statement, the club later confirmed that Lewandowski, 33, had suffered a “minor injury”.
