Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka returned to Bayern Munich training Tuesday for the first time since December, but star striker Robert Lewandowski limped off with a leg knock.

The Poland goal ace has netted 29 times in the Bundesliga this season, but was whisked off for treatment, telling reporters “it hurts a bit” after miskicking a ball.

In a statement, the club later confirmed that Lewandowski, 33, had suffered a “minor injury”.

