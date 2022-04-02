Leon Goretzka scored on his first appearance since December as Bayern Munich romped to a 4-1 win at Freiburg Saturday to stay on course for a 10th straight Bundesliga title.
Four days before their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Villarreal, Bayern put in a strong performance on the road.
Germany star Goretzka, who missed Bayern’s previous 13 league games with a hip injury, gave his team a second-half lead by heading in a free-kick.
Freiburg equalised when ex-Bayern striker Nils Petersen, who signed a contract extension Friday, hit the net just 17 seconds after coming on.
