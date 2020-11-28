Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is again hosting the launch of a two-volume collection of Gozitan legends written by the late Ġorġ Pisani, titled Triqat il-Ħolm.

This important Gozitan personality (1909-1999) worked as a journalist, teacher, information officer and sound and vision broadcaster; and also served on numerous committees. He won prizes for various literary works, including poetry, plays and long and short prose, some of which have been translated. Pisani was awarded the Medal of Service to the Republic among other honours.

The event will take place today at 10.30am. Entrance is free but one has to call on 2155 7504 to book because attendance is limited due to current health-related restrictions.

Moreover, selected illustrations from the books by Kenneth Zammit Tabona will be exhibited at the cultural centre until Tuesday, December 1.

A selection of exotic photographs by Tommaso Vecchi is also on display at the museum until the beginning of next month.

Opening hours are from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt.

