An attractive two-volume set of a collection of Ġorġ Pisani’s writings was launched at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria just a few days before the 25th anniversary of the death at 90 of the well-known poet and author. Delicon Books edited 130 articles and essays which had originally been written by Pisani for his popular radio programme about Gozo.

The well-attended event was introduced by Joseph Borg from the centre’s administration, while Joseph Camilleri then read the poem Tiġi Għawdex? (Are you coming to Gozo?) which gave the name to the books. Being a carnival weekend, the next guest was Joe Attard, who gave a presentation about old-time carnival, followed by the broadcast of an extract from the author’s original soundtrack.

Then, Paul George, Pisani’s only son, reminisced about his father who was so interested in Gozo’s culture and traditions. He explained why these radio programmes (under various names) were fixed to a late morning Sunday radio slot. He thanked all those involved in the book production and launch.

The last extract was read by Joseph Psaila. It featured a century-old profession of scribes (a public clerk or writer, usually one having official status). Since most Gozitans were illiterate, they had to find someone who could fill up documents for them and even deposit their meagre funds. Migration of Gozitans to North Africa and, later, to far-off lands such as Australia resulted in a stronger need for these scribes. Their job was to read correspondence to illiterate emigrants and write replies. Those attending the book launch could once again hear Pisani’s voice on this subject.

The event came to an with an intervention by former Speaker and minister Anton Tabone, a close relative and friend of Pisani.