Ġorġ tal-Mużew, a folk singer known for his uplifting improvised poems, has died aged 94.

Referred to by many as l-Għannej tal-Mulej, he spent decades entertaining hospital patients and visitors, inmates and bus passengers.

In 2018, Ġorġ tal-Mużew, whose full name is Ġorġ Agius, was given a lifetime award for his voluntary work.

On Monday, Parliamentary Secretary Anthony Agius Decelis paid tribute to the man and his wise words.

Agius' poems have featured in an academic seminar at the University of Malta as part of the Department of Maltese's events on local oral traditions.