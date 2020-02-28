Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem has resigned from chairman and director of GO plc with immediate effect.

In an announcement on the Malta Stock Exchange, the company’s board of directors thanked Mr Kraiem for his loyal service and wished him success for his future endeavours.

No reason was given for Mr Kraiem's resignation. He was appointed chairman in November 2017.

The company said that Faker Hnid, a non-executive director of the company, shall be appointed interim chairman until the majority shareholder appoints a new chairman.