Since its launch two years ago, GO’s mobile app remains one of the top-rated apps in Malta with close to 110,000 downloads. The most popular features enjoyed by customers is the facility to purchase bundles, the viewing of bundle balance, top-ups and bill payments.

The app ensures diversity in the way customers can engage with their services and the company, and in doing so, GO is addressing different customer needs.

The success of the GO app has also driven the company to look into innovative ways of how the app can bring additional value. It has, therefore, teamed up with MSPCA Malta in an attempt to help it raise funds for the number of animals under its care.

“For us at GO, the successful rate of downloads of the GO app means that we can use this to not only offer additional value to our customers, but also engage our customers in a good cause that will support animals in need. We have, therefore, embarked on the first initiative for 2021, where for every new user of the GO app, we shall be giving a donation to the MSPCA,” said Rachelle Bugeja, online experience specialist at GO.

“2020 was a difficult year which threw many people into complete isolation. But one positive outcome was that more people resorted to adoption of animals to combat the feeling of loneliness,” a spokesperson from MSPCA Malta said.

“Quite a number of employees at GO have adopted pets from the MSPCA or supported them in other ways. We know what a tough year it has been for everyone, so we wanted to find other ways of offering our support. At GO, we strive to drive a digital Malta where no one is left behind.

“What better way to use technology so that not even our furry friends are left behind,” Bugeja said.