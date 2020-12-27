Earlier this year, GO Ventures, a start-up fund set up by GO plc, concluded an investment in the device lifecycle management platform Servify.

This international partnership has translated into top value for GO mobile customers. Customers now have the option to trade in their old device and receive a limited-time, minimum €50 cash back credit guaranteed in return when upgrading to a new device and subscribing to GO’s Freedom Plans – the only mobile service that allows customers to tailor their plan according to their needs.

The process is simple. All the customer needs to do is visit www.go.com.mt/trade-in/ to find out the estimated value of their old device. Devices with a market value will be shipped abroad for resale, thus supporting a circular, green economy. Older and outdated devices with no market value will be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly way, in line with recommended practices.

All collected devices are wiped and fully reset to ensure that any personal information is irreversibly deleted from the old devices and transferred securely to the new device.

“We believe that while mobile devices have evolved drastically over the past decade, users’ post-purchase experience has barely changed,” GO CEO Nikhil Patil, said. “This is what attracted us to Servify, a brand focused exclusively on improving mobile users’ lives while providing an ecologically responsible way of disposing of mobile devices when replaced by new ones.”

In addition to the trade-in scheme, customers can also get the phone of their dreams through GO’s Easybuy scheme which makes expensive smartphones much more affordable, to everyone! One can enjoy the new iPhone 12, at just €29.99 per month, interest free, and an overall saving of €240, making it the most economically advantageous way of experiencing the latest iPhone. Easybuy is also compatible with a large variety of smartphones.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy the latest technology and devices. This is what drives us to find innovative ways of making technology accessible to absolutely everyone,” Alison Mercieca, senior marketing manager, added.

For more information, visit www.go.com.mt.