Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said he was “satisfied” after Germany’s Robin Gosens claimed a late equaliser in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at 10-man Villarreal in the Champions League.

Gosens’ effort in the final 10 minutes kept the Italians above Manchester United in Group F after the English club lost to Young Boys earlier in the day, in the first game of this season’s competition.

French midfielder Francis Coquelin was shown a red card in the closing moments for Villarreal, last season’s Europa League winners, after pulling Teun Koopmeiners’ shirt.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta