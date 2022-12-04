Second Sunday in Advent. Today’s readings: Isaiah 11:1-10; Psalm 72:1-17; Romans 15:4-9; Matthew 3:1-12

Philip Wylie’s 1943 book Generation of Vipers

In 1943, Philip Wylie published Generation of Vipers, a kind of j’accuse to society at large. No sacred cow in America was spared: businessmen, politicians, academics, clinical professionals, spiritual authorities, including Christ, the military, the person in the street, culture, customs, beliefs, myths, attitudes and norms, as well as what he refers to as “momism” namely, “the adoration of mothers”.

Notwithstanding high criticism levelled at it, including that of misogyny, the book soon became a bestseller, counting over 20 reprints in a short timespan, owning its popularity due to the political climate of the time, amidst Word War II. A revised and re-edited version was published in 1955. As a novelist, Wylie addressed the masses, focusing on futuristic and science fiction, authoring also social criticism writings, voicing accusations against moral derangement. Wylie exposes blind devotion, ignorance, hypocrisy and superficiality as the motives behind society’s harmful and illogical ways of acting. He argues that it is impossible to get out of such pitiable situation, with institutions like the Church and the state filled with leaders who are blind to their hidden motives, impeding appropriate action.

It can be argued that Wylie’s Generation of Vipers stops at ranting over the situation, failing to provide solutions. Nonetheless, after 80 years from its appearance, with critics arguing that has “long past its day”, we find ourselves today in an inert lifestyle which has been identified as an impasse of civilisation alongside an institutional malaise.

It is in a similar context that John the Baptist comes into sight. Today’s gospel points to him as the “voice of one crying out in the desert”, the place of death, reminiscent of the primordial tohu wa-bohu (Gen 1:2), the empty wasteland. John directs his j’accuse to all and sundry, including the many Pharisees and Sadducees “coming to his baptism”.

The text is ambiguous as much as their intention. Did they come to receive baptism, or just to spy on who and what was attracting the masses? Whatever their intention, for the Baptist they are just “a generation of vipers” who will not be spared “from the coming wrath” as they are no longer bearers of good fruit. Neither religion, nor their authoritative presumption will save them from downfall. They will be uprooted, “cut down and thrown into the fire” and not by a vengeful punishment from God for disobedience, but simply because they are left to their persistence in obstinately taking constantly wrong decisions.

John’s denunciation of the Pharisees and the Sadducees, the law keepers and the wealthier ruling class, is repeated by Jesus exposing their dangerous deceit and pointing out that no good can come from an unwholesome heart. These law keepers and rulers over time became corrupt, hypocritical, deceitful in their vital societal roles of upholding justice and righteousness. Instead, they constantly misled the people, destroying their soul, numbing their sense of right and wrong, making them incapable of discerning always that which is good. John’s condemnation does not stop at pointing out the malaise of a rotten society. He provides a solution: conversion as the readiness to change heart.

In the first reading, Isaiah foresees a leader imbued with a spirit of wisdom, discernment, counsel, strength, understanding and fear of the Lord. But people have to desire such a forerunner of justice and righteousness to be formed in their midst; for a soulless society breeds corrupt leaders who in turn lead to its downfall. “May the God of endurance and encouragement” endow all, leaders and people alike, with an openness of heart for what is virtually right for the common good.

