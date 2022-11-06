Today’s readings: 2 Maccabees 7:1-14; Psalm 17:1, 5-6, 8, 15; 2 Thessalonians 2:16-3:5; Revelation 1:5a, 6b; Luke 20:27-38.

Last April, The Richmond Foundation published alarming results from the Youth Mental Health Barometer Survey Data, confirming previous studies, as well as the general intuition, that well-being is speedily declining. Statistically, youths manifest long-term feelings of anxiety, sadness, depression, and are pessimistic about their future. Although it is true that in passing through rough patches in life “it’s OK not to be OK” and that the pandemic impacted our mental health and general well-being, blaming these factors is of no use to ameliorate the sorry state of our society’s malaise.

Locally, advocacy for building a healthy society and to proactively work for prevention in matters related to integral well-being, goes back at least to 2014. Pointers, together with initiatives being taken, seem to indicate a widespread symptomatic uneasiness manifested in anxiety, depression, eating disorders and indulgence in unhealthy lifestyles and habits. In 2019, the ministry for health published a 10-year mental health strategy, where “a proactive and preventive approach that goes far beyond the confines of the health sector” was advocated. This strategy admits that “every facet of our daily life has a bearing on our mental well-being”, and that “preserving a good state of mental health involves policies and actions within and beyond the health department”.

Statistically, having 60 per cent of those aged between 16 and 39 wanting to leave the country, while having 40 per cent of those who are already settled abroad in search for a better future, aged between 25 and 39, is a hair-raiser! Everything points to a society that is becoming all the more insufferably alienated, where individuals show, among others, sentiments of powerlessness, meaninglessness, and self-estrangement, not being able to conceive themselves as owners of their own lives. Constantly chanting the “scoring high in economic growth” mantra is misleading if not malicious when a rise in the social exclusion and risk-of-poverty rate have been reported lately. Economic growth does not guarantee integral well-being.

Paul Tillich’s The Courage to Be

Reacting to Martin Heidegger’s “being-towards-death”, existentialist philosopher and theologian Paul Tillich, in The Courage to Be, defines anxiety as “the existential awareness of nonbeing”. Anxiety touches the existential, moral and the spiritual dimensions of life. Symptomatic of the fear of death, the sense of guilt and the apprehension of meaninglessness, anxiety is indeed paralysing. The virtues of courage and fortitude – and not mere resilience – are needed to enable us to rise in hope and be catalysts of change in our personal and social lives, while not succumbing to fateful resignation.

Today’s liturgy speaks to us of hope. The Second Book of Maccabees confronts us by a young man’s courage in steadfastly facing and challenging the persecuting political powers of his time. He chooses to lay down his life rather than succumbing to a numbing of the ideals that keep him alive. The story’s paradoxical contrasting play on life and death makes us think about what it really means to be alive. For this young man it was courage stemming from “the hope God gives of being raised up by him”.

Denis Moreau’s Résurrections

Contemporary philosopher Denis Moreau, in Résurrections, points out that faith in the resurrection constitutes a solid metaphysical tool, empowering us to overcome the dramatic episodes of existence. The apostle reminds Christians in Thessaloniki – a large and wealthy metropolis in the Byzantine Empire – of God’s “everlasting encouragement and good hope through grace” bestowed upon us to “strengthen our hearts in every good deed”.

In the diatribe with the Sadducees on the economic, social and political prosperity through fixation on marriage, Jesus points out that from the perspective of the eschatological “age to come” what is important is to invest in the resurrection, namely to be alive, to really live life to the fullest. For this to happen, a paradigmatic shift in imagining integral well-being is sorely needed. Until this shift happens, the establishment – including religion – will persist as an alienating and abusive human structure.

