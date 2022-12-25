Christmas Day. Today’s readings: Isaiah 52:7-10; Hebrews 1:1-6; John 1:1-18

Have you ever stopped to reflect on the difference words can make? Words can edify or destroy you. But words are meaningless if not translated into action. Indeed, sometimes just a single word is needed to change the status quo and alter the course of history. At Christmas, we celebrate the Word made flesh. The Word that changed the destiny of all humanity and of all creation. How so?

A few Christmases ago a parishioner told me on her way out of church after mass that she was disappointed I had not read the nativity narrative that she was expecting to hear. I tried explaining to her that on Christmas Day the Church invites us to reflect on the opening lines of the Gospel of St John.

John foregoes the all-too-familiar story found in Luke and in Matthew to offer instead a theological exposition of the Christmas narrative. Space forbids me from going into the details of this beautiful canticle. For those who are unfamiliar with it, the Prologue of John starts with the words “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God”. The high point of this text are the words “And the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us”.

Our own Maltese saint, Dun Ġorġ Preca held that this was the most important phrase in the Gospel of John, if not of the entire bible. Those who remember the traditional Maltese buses would recall that these words used to be stylishly painted in Latin on many a driver’s cabin.

You will forgive me for giving the more complicated theology encapsulated in this phrase a pass. It would suffice to say that, with clear ancient Greek philosophical and cultural undertones superimposed on Jewish thought, it affirms that the pre-existent divine being (Logos, Reason or Word) became incarnate in Jesus.

The Word becoming flesh encapsulates the theological basis of solidarity. Contrary to popular opinion, solidarity is not mere pitiful commiseration.

The words of Pope St John Paul II, in his encyclical ‘On Social Concern’, ring as prophetic especially at this time of the year when companies and individuals feel impelled to do something good. But we are called to more than just “do something good”. He affirmed that solidarity “is not a feeling of vague compassion or shallow distress at the misfortunes of so many people, both near and far” but rather, “a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say, to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all really responsible for all”.

God partook of our humanity so that we may, in turn, share of God’s divine life. It is a decisive turning away from the oppression of evil towards a life of communion with others and with God. It demands commitment to transformation of our social fabric and of economic systems, and this must start with our being with others in the here and now, just as God is with us.

In her book on biblical insights on friendship and the moral life, Dominican nun and biblical scholar Laurie Brink tells a heartwarming story to describe in practical terms what the Word made flesh meant to one little boy who lay frightened in his bed during a great thunderstorm. “Dad, I am scared! Come in here!” he cries out. His father, who had already settled for the night and wanted to sleep, replies: “It’s alright, son. You don’t need to be scared, God is with you.” “I know that God is with me,” the little boy replies, “but right now I need someone with skin on!”

The Word became flesh like us so that through him we may find again our way to God, our only joy and happiness.

