GoTo Global Mobility Ltd has announced the acquisition of emmy, the market-leading pioneer of electric scooter sharing in Germany. The strategic acquisition significantly increases GoTo Global’s European footprint, opening the door for its accelerated entry into Germany and positioning it to exceed €100 million in annual revenues by the end of 2023.

Emmy offers shared electric mopeds with an app that easily enables its customers to find, reserve and quickly use mopeds across a city. With a fleet of over 3,000 scooters across Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, the company is a market leader in Germany, with more than 350,000 customers signed up for its app, covering more than 22 million kilometres on its scooters.

“This acquisition provides us with a large, immediate footprint in Germany and brings us one step closer to our mission of bringing multimodal shared mobility to every major European city by 2025, Gil Laser, CEO of GoTo Global, said.

“Today, very few city journeys rely on just one form of vehicle, and we believe that multimodal transport is the future for modern urban travel. We are excited to bring our unique technology platform to the German market, enabling commuters to easily move in whichever way best suits their needs.”

Laser added that “integrating emmy into GoTo ensures a solid foundation and strong user base that will vastly accelerate the penetration of our multimodal offering into the German market. We are today on course to register 100 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021 and we know that GoTo’s multimodal mobility experience means we can hit right at the heart of the urban mobility problem. Today we assume to be at least 30–36 months ahead of other platforms and offerings in the market.”

GoTo Global provides shared multi-mobility solutions in Israel, Malta, Madrid and now Germany through a single technology-driven application. It is the world’s leading provider of multimodal mobility services, with key investors including Adam Neumann (Wework).

The company provides commuters with access to a range of transport options, including cars, vans, mopeds, scooters and bikes, and has experienced exceptional growth in recent months. With the acquisition of emmy and plans for further growth across Europe, the organisation is now positioned to power millions of trips across the continent with its fleet of thousands of diverse assets.

“emmy customers will quickly see the benefits of this acquisition once we roll out GoTo’s unique technology. This will allow them to easily compliment their moped rides with cars and micro-mobility options,” Valerian Seither, managing director of emmy, said. “We have always believed in the future of urban mobility without the need to own a vehicle and this acquisition complements our vision perfectly, helping to reduce the number of privately-owned vehicles in cities across Germany and reducing CO2 emissions. From a business perspective, we expect this move to see GoTo Germany triple its annual revenues via the roll-out of multimodality-driven application.”

“As the first country that GoTo Global selected to expand its services abroad, GoTo Malta is thrilled to welcome emmy customers to the GoTo family,” Zach Bergerson, country manager Malta at GoTo Global, said. “Next month we celebrate our third anniversary since GoTo was introduced in Malta and we will continue to revolutionise the local transport network by offering our many subscribers a range of convenient, affordable and sustainable multimodal shared mobility options.”

The acquisition follows recent investments in the company that saw it raise $22.5 million. The company is currently in an ongoing investment round to fund further expansion of its businesses’ multimodal mobility services across Europe.

GoTo roundtrip journeys will support breast cancer awareness this month

Malta’s multimodal vehicle sharing platform will donate part of the revenue from roundtrips in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to Europa Donna Malta.

As well as displaying a pink ribbon on their roundtrip fleet, GoTo will also donate part of its revenue generated from the roundtrips service to the local organisation that works towards raising awareness – and supports vital research and treatment – of breast cancer in Malta.

The GoTo roundtrip vehicles will be adorned with pink ribbons this month to raise awareness on breast cancer.

“As a company, we are proud to support the good cause of breast cancer awareness by donating part of our roundtrip rides revenue to Europa Donna Malta, and by installing pink ribbons on our roundtrip vehicles to create more awareness for passers-by,” Zach Bergerson, GoTo country manager Malta, said.

GoTo is a multimodal vehicle sharing service provider with a mission to reduce the number of privately-owned vehicles in cities around the world by offering innovative travel alternatives such as shared electric cars and scooters.

Launched in Malta in 2018, GoTo covers all personal mobility needs with one membership and one exclusive app, so that one will always have a convenient, affordable, sustainable and safe form of transport available.

Alongside the one-way and GoTo scooters services, GoTo Malta’s roundtrip vehicles offer the ideal solution for going shopping, sightseeing, for work meetings or whenever one needs a car for a longer period. The user-friendly service, which can be booked up to three months in advance, involves simply picking up and dropping back the car to the same location.

One also have the option of paying per hour and per kilometre, with rates starting from €3.99 per hour at €0.40 per kilometre, or per day and per kilometre, from €25 per day at €0.40 per kilometre.

If you want to help the good cause, hop in, go shopping, sightseeing or run errands with GoTo roundtrips this month.

