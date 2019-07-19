GoTo is wrapping up its first year on the island by transmitting a message of diversity on the roads and replacing the blue logo on four of its cars with a rainbow zigzag of Pride colours.

The car-sharing operation, which launched its electric fleet last November, has surpassed expectations and now has more than 8,000 registered users.

GoTo is celebrating Malta Pride Week by having part of its fleet sport a rainbow logo.

CEO Liran Golan said the company celebrated diversity and inclusiveness across its employee base and the people it served.

"Pride week is a great opportunity for us to praise the LGBTIQ community and remember the importance of valuing diversity and freedom of choice, not only for thriving as a company but also as individual human beings.”

GoTo, an €8 million initiative run by Car Sharing Services Malta, is a subsidiary of CAR2GO Israel, that was established in collaboration with Transport Malta.



