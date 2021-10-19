GoTo Malta now has a new country manager to lead the popular vehicle sharing platform forward.

The local GoTo team has welcomed Zach Bergerson as the global brand’s country manager in Malta, continuing his extraordinary multi-national career path in operations management and entrepreneurship.

Before joining GoTeam, Bergerson worked as head of operations at the digital and logistics company, Quicargo. As well as holding a BA in Management and Economics and an MBA from the Open University of Israel, Bergerson also brings to Malta decades of experience garnered in top roles across the globe.

“Being at GoTo enables me to focus my experience and channel my energies into a subject I feel passionate about: mobility,” explained Bergerson. “I firmly believe we need to transform the way we move and shake up the transportation sector. Shared economy solutions such as GoTo have a crucial role to play, and my vision goes hand in hand with that of GoTo.”

In the few years since its local launch in 2018, GoTo has already revolutionised Malta’s transport network. Via its fleet of electric cars and scooters, the multi-modal vehicle sharing provider offers convenient, sustainable and affordable One-Way and Roundtrip services, accessible via one membership and an exclusive app.

Bergerson now sets the course for GoTo’s further expansion in Malta, building on the global brand’s recent local achievements of reaching 26,000 subscribers and supporting the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis. In his first 90 days as country manager, Bergerson has already dramatically improved operations through further engagement with customers, positive teambuilding and harnessing the power of real-time statistics to optimise fleet operations and make data-driven decisions.

“In Malta, we manage one of the biggest multi-modal shared mobility fleets,” Bergerson continued. “Customers have the choice of different mobility modes depending on their changing needs and circumstances. There’s really something to suit everybody. Following the increased demand for our services, I anticipate that GoTo Malta will increase its fleet size considerably over the next two to three years. People are more conscious than ever about mobility options, so I envisage GoTo will become a daily means of transportation for thousands of people across the island and continue to break boundaries and shift misconceptions.”

More information about GoTo at https://gotoglobal.com/en/goto-malta The GoTo app is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For more mobility news visit timesmotors.com