GoTo has just launched a whole new look and customer experience following a comprehensive rebranding exercise.

Now in its third year of operation in Malta, as GoTo continues to expand its range of multi-modal services available through the company’s mobile app, it has curated its new brand strategy to reflect how far the eco-friendly shared mobility operator has come, as well as the many transport innovations it continues to pioneer.

“We launched in Spain last year and will continue to expand locally and internationally,” GoTo CMO Johnny Tominaga explained.

“As we grow as a company, we believe our brand should evolve with us. Our new brand identity is a key component of a broader step we’re taking as a business – and it’s a huge one that impacts our operation on every level, from each step of the user experience with our technology to the prices we offer and the way our team is structured to better serve our customers. We hope our brand continues to inspire people to look for better, more sustainable ways to move around.”

An upgraded visual identity, shaped around a new chevron-centred logo and featuring an extended colour palette, also reaffirms GoTo as an integral part of Malta’s transport network.

Meanwhile, the multi-modal vehicle-sharing platform has revised its pricing plans around the idea that “all wheels are created equal”. Regardless of whether a customer chooses to travel via a shared car or a scooter, the first 15 minutes of any trip will now cost just €2.50.

“There is one simple price whatever the mode, which means less rush and less hassle,” Tominaga continued.

“We want to provide our customers with more control over their journeys by making our services even more worthwhile and convenient. For €2.50, they could go as far as Qawra from St Julian’s, or Valletta from Sliema, making us Malta’s most cost-effective shared mobility solution by far. We believe this is really a gamechanger for everyone looking for a better alternative to commute.”

A GoTo scooter featuring the new chevron-centred logo.

The GoTo app, which launched alongside the service provider locally in 2018, has also been completely redesigned with the customer in mind. The upgraded app features a new, more user-friendly vehicle booking screen that separates the roundtrip service from the scooters and one-way cars. Available for download from the Apple App or Google Play stores, the new GoTo app also boasts improved performance, better pricing transparency and enhanced vehicle grouping. Furthermore, the update will soon add many more features that will make the experience with GoTo even better for its subscribers.

“GoTo is leading the shared mobility movement by offering one simple solution that unlocks the confidence and freedom to seamlessly experience our everyday lives,” Tominaga concluded.

“That continues to be at the core of all we do, as is constantly coming up with better ways to enhance the lives of our customers and the communities we touch. The rebranding exercise and our new app are steps towards that, but it will not stop there. We will continue to work hard, innovate and drive change, as we pursue our mission to reinvent the wheels, empowering people to own their journeys – not vehicles.”

More information about GoTo can be found at www.goto.com.mt. The GoTo app is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.