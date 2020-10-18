GoTo is promoting breast cancer awareness throughout the month of October through their Roundtrips service.

As well as displaying a pink ribbon on each side of every car in its Roundtrips fleet, GoTo is also donating a part of its revenue generated from the Roundtrips service to a local organisation that works towards raising awareness – and supports vital research and treatment – of breast cancer in Malta.

“As a company, we are proud to support the good cause of breast cancer awareness by donating part of our Roundtrip rides revenue to the Action for Breast Cancer Awareness organisation, and by installing pink ribbons on our Roundtrip vehicles to create more awareness for passers-by,” GoTo CEO Gordon Bugeja said.

“We feel that awareness regarding cancer is never enough, so we are pleased that we will be helping such an organisation, especially during these challenging times that the world is going through”.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related mortality for women across the globe.

During 2018, 15.4 per cent of all cancer patients in Malta had breast cancer.

To further boost awareness of this devastating disease in Malta, GoTo will also be sharing breast aware tips provided by the foundation on its social media channels throughout the month.

GoTo is a multi-modal vehicle sharing service provider, with a mission to reduce the number of privately-owned vehicles in cities around the world by offering innovative travel alternatives such as shared electric cars and scooters.

Launched in Malta in 2018, GoTo covers all personal mobility needs with one membership and one exclusive app, offering a convenient, affordable, sustainable and safe form of transport.

For more information, visit www.goto.com.mt. The GoTo app can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Store.