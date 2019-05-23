There will be another screening of the Met Opera’s production of Roméo et Juliette (Romeo and Juliet), Charles Gounod’s opera based on Shakespeare’s timeless romantic tragedy, at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 5.30pm. Tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau perform the title roles. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.
