Is this government going mad?

The White Paper published recently regarding the liberalisation of the law relating to drugs and noxious substances beggars belief.

Those caught with up to 500 ecstasy pills, or 200 grams of heroin, or 200 grams of cocaine, or half a kilo of cannabis, will be considered ‘victims’. Not traffickers!

This is not just an opinion.

This is a proposal in an official government document sanctioned by the minister for justice.

It does not even cross my mind that he did not read the contents and proposals of the White Paper prior to its official publication by his ministry. If he did not, he is guilty of a serious abdication of duty; if he did, his error of judgement is of gargantuan proportions.

I am saying this because, in view of the widespread negative reaction to the proposal, it is obvious that the government will retrace its steps and, spluttering the usual mantra that this is “a government which listens”, will withdraw or seriously dilute the proposals. But the proposals have been made and they were sanctioned by the powers that be.

Let us have a look at the proposals. The White Paper proposes that the possession of 500 ecstasy pills should be considered as an amount commensurate with personal use.

The legal consequence of such an absurd proposal is that, while under the current law the possession of such a high number of noxious pills would automatically create a presumption that the possession was intended for distribution and trafficking, a crime which carries a mandatory term of imprisonment, now, if the proposal by the government is accepted by parliament, such possession would not necessarily be deemed so and the person in possession of such dangerous drugs can be given a non-custodial sentence such as a probation order or a conditional discharge.

In the meantime, those who bought part of the 500 pills distributed to them will either succumb to drug addiction or, worse, lose their life through overdose; and the ‘innocent’ possessor of 500 ecstasy tablets wallows in the illegal gains made at the expense of the health and life of others.

When I was minister for home affairs, I pushed a bill in 1999 to rectify an unjust anomaly. As the law stood then, the possession of small amounts of drugs, including cannabis, was obviously not deemed to be drug trafficking.

However, if the same person was caught with the same amount of drugs for his own personal use at the airport while entering Malta that, automatically, was deemed to be drug trafficking punishable by a minimum term of six months imprisonment.

When I proposed a bill to do away with this anomaly, proposing that the question of drug trafficking should be decided in the light of the amount of drugs found in possession not where such offence took place, the then Labour opposition launched a crusade against the bill. The parliamentary debate took about four sittings and a formal division was called.

The then leader of the opposition, Alfred Sant, stated that we were sending “the wrong message”. I stood my ground, the bill became law and has remained in force under different administrations – proof that it was the right thing to do.

I, however, wonder what those who strenuously opposed that mild reform think of the situation today.

They might remain silent either because they put party loyalty above the public interest or have their snout in the trough so deeply that they do not dare to raise their voices against this senseless proposal for fear of losing what they cherish most: their perks and financial benefits.

Whatever the case, this proposal needs to be opposed by all those who have the interests of our children and future generations at heart.

The opposition has formally taken a stand against these proposals and there were some who astonishingly referred to such a stand as political opportunism – as if the opposition’s duty is not that of expressing the outrage felt by the public against these proposals.

This country has already experienced the nefarious consequences of the liberalisation of cannabis.

The law, proposed and approved by the current administration, despite opposition and criticism by Caritas and other NGOs that work in this field of drug abuse, allows the importation of cannabis seeds and the cultivation of a limited number of plants in private residences, provided that they are not in public view, and the opening of cannabis clubs where one can smoke cannabis with impunity.

The contents of the law itself gives rise to widespread abuse for it is impossible to control what takes place within the private residences of the population. Now a bolder step is being taken by a government insensitive to the current situation of widespread drug abuse in Malta.

May common sense prevail. Let us, therefore, brace ourselves to our duties and not give drug traffickers a wide loophole through which they can avoid the clutches of law enforcement.

Tonio Borg is a former European commissioner and deputy prime minister.