Three government agencies have so far ignored requests from the Planning Authority to remove an illegal electronic billboard placed on one of Malta’s main thoroughfares.

According to an enforcement order issued last June and stuck onto the unauthorised billboard in Mdina Road, Attard, last week, the Planning Authority ordered Transport Malta, Infrastructure Malta and the Lands Authority to come in line with the law and remove the massive billboard.

The three authorities, which all fall under the political direction of Transport Minister Ian Borg, are being charged daily fines until they uphold the law, which so far have added up to over €3,000.

The fines will soon increase to €50 a day if the three public authorities insist on ignoring the law.

Asked to state why the three public authorities under his remit are ignoring the law and whether he has directed them to come in line and remove the illegal billboard, Dr Borg did not reply.

Ironically, the electronic billboard, which has also been connected to the electricity grid despite not having a permit, is ‘advertising’ one of Dr Borg’s upcoming road infrastructure projects, known as the Central Link Project.

Dr Borg has seen several of ‘his’ agencies defying the law.

Among them is Infrastructure Malta, which has already been fined many thousands of euros for starting infrastructural works on various roads without a permit, in some cases even before filing an application to the Planning Authority.

Dr Borg’s ministry has started a blitz advertising campaign on the ‘benefits’ of the Central Link Project in order to counter widespread opposition and protests over the €55 million plus works.

According to publicly available information, Infrastructure Malta, the roads building agency, has earmarked a €30,000 campaign on this ‘public awareness’ campaign.

Most of the advertising campaign is being handled through B2B Ltd, an advertising company owned by the managing editor of Malta Today, Saviour Balzan.

Asked whether Mr Balzan’s company was given this advertising work through a direct order or a tender, Infrastructure Malta did not reply.