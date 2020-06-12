The government on Friday said it agreed with the need to change a law that forces women to give out their marital status while not requiring the same of men.

On Thursday the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality ruled that the law was discriminatory.



An in-depth investigation into the issue was launched following an objection by MEP Roberta Metsola and a Constitutional Court case initiated by Marie-Therese Cuschieri.

In a ruling handed down this week, Malta’s Equality Commissioner Renee Laiviera agreed that the law was discriminatory and urged parliament to change it immediately.

Reacting to the decision, the government said in a statement that it agreed with the commission’s findings.

The government said that addressing the matter, however, required more than simply amending two articles of law, saying that entire systems would need to be altered.

The government also invited the Opposition to meet and discuss the matter.

Cuschieri had initially brought a case before the Maltese Constitutional Court, arguing Article 28(1)(c)(i) of the Notarial Profession and Archives Act (Chapter 55 of the Laws of Malta) is inconsistent with her fundamental human rights.

The act, now confirmed as discriminatory, says that on any official contract, if a woman is involved, “it shall also be stated whether she is a spinster, a married woman or a widow".

The case was decided in Cuschieri's favour but while she was no longer required to provide her marital status, other women were still being required to do so.

Metsola then brought the matter to the attention of the Commissioner for the Promotion of Equality asking her to remedy the situation that creates discrimination between men and women.

She had also asked the Commissioner to assist, where necessary, people who have suffered from discrimination as a result of the incorrect application of this ruling.

The Nationalist Party has said it will be calling for a change in the law and will table a Private Member's Bill to end the discrimination.