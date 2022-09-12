Local farmers bearing the brunt of increases in fertiliser prices brought about by the Ukrainian invasion will now be provided government vouchers to cover the extra costs.

Giving details of the financial aid scheme, Agriculture minister Anton Refalo said that around 6,000 farmers are eligible to benefit from the €3 million scheme.

Fertiliser prices have increased steeply as a result of the war in Ukraine, with some farmers seeing prices up by 40 per cent in fertiliser in the first three months of the year.

Apart from the steep increase in fertiliser prices, farmers have also had to fork out more for plastic sheeting and animal feed.

Applications are now open and farmers can apply for the scheme through the Agriculture and Rural Payment Agency (ARPA).

The agency will then send the vouchers to the benefitting farmers via post.

The vouchers which will cover the extra cost in fertiliser prices can then be used at official retailers.

Refalo said the scheme is open until December.