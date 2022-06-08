The government and Dar tal-Providenza have renewed an agreement for the running of Dar Akkwarell, a home in Qawra for people with physical disabilities.

The home, the first to provide residents with the possibility of living semi-independently in the community, had been inaugurated a decade ago. The home can take up to three people although there are currently just two persons living there.

The agreement will see the government paying €350,000 over three years for the running of the home.

In comments ahead of the signing of the agreement, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that the work in such homes is ongoing all year round. Such an agreement, she said, confirmed the government's commitment to ensure the rights of people with disabilities were safeguarded.

Agenzija Sapport CEO Oliver Scicluna echoed the minister's remarks, saying that the agency he heads will continue to work to make sure people with disabilities "have a voice".

'New home in Balluta soon'

Dar tal-Providenza director Fr Martin Micallef said there are plans for another house, similar to Dar Akkwarell, to be opened in Balluta in the coming months.

The agreement, he said, will continue to ensure persons with disability have the opportunity to live semi-independently.