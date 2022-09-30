The government on Friday announced the issue of €200 million Malta Government Stocks in any one or any combination of the following two stocks:

3.4% Malta Government Stock 2027 (VI); and

4% Malta Government Stock 2032 (VII).

The sum of money to be raised may be increased by an additional €100 million in the event of oversubscription.

Members of the public who are interested to invest may apply for an amount up to a maximum of €100,000 per person in any one or in each of the two stocks on offer.

Application forms can be made by one person or jointly with other persons. The applications for members of the public open on October 10 at 8.30am and close at 2.30pm on October 12, or earlier at the discretion of the accountant general.

Applications from wholesale investors in the form of sealed bids (auction) open on October 14 at 8.30am and close at noon of the same day, or earlier at the discretion of the accountant general.

The price of each of the above-listed stocks offered for subscription by members of the public will be established on October 6. The accountant general will be announcing the price for each stock, and these will be published in the local newspapers as well as through a press release by the Department of Information (DOI).

The allotment results of each stock to applicants whose applications are in the form of sealed bids (auction) will be determined and announced two hours after the closing time of the auction.

Application forms may be obtained from and lodged at all members of the Malta Stock Exchange and other authorised investment service providers. Application forms may also be downloaded from the Treasury’s website from October 7.

More information on these stocks can be found in the offering circular which can be downloaded from the Treasury’s website.