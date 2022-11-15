The government will be auctioning €200 million in government stocks with the option of releasing another €150 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Accountant General announced the issue of €200 million Malta Government Stock in any one or any combination of the following two stocks:

3.40% Malta Government Stock 2027 (VI) Fungibility Issue (F.I.);

3.70% Malta Government Stock 2030 (II).

The government said the sum of money to be raised may be increased by an additional €150 million in the event of oversubscription.

Applications in the form of sealed bids (auction) for a minimum of €500,000 and multiples of €100,000 each open on November 25 at 8.30 am and close at noon of the same day.

The allotment results of each stock will be determined and announced two hours after the closing time of the auction.

The application forms may be obtained from all members of the Malta Stock Exchange and other authorised Investment Service Providers or downloaded from the Treasury’s website.

The office of the Accountant General said it will announce indicative pricing guidelines for each stock through a press release to be published on November 24.

More information on these Stocks can be found on the treasury’s website www.treasury.gov.mt.