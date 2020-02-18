The Accountant General has announced the issue of €60 million Malta Government Stock subject to an over-allotment option of up to €40 million.

There are three tranches: 0.40% Malta Government Stock 2026 (II); 1.00% Malta Government Stock 2031 (II); and 1.50% Malta Government Stock 2045 (I); or any combination of the three stocks.

Applications in the form of sealed bids for a minimum of €500,000 and multiples of €100,000 each open on Wednesday, February 26 at 8.30am and close at noon of the same day or earlier at the discretion of the Accountant General.

The allotment results of each Stock will be determined and announced two hours immediately after the closing time of the auction. The application forms may be obtained from all members of the Malta Stock Exchange and other authorised Investment Service Providers or downloaded from the Treasury’s website. www.treasury.gov.mt