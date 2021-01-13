The government has set up a 'technical committee' to raise awareness about ‘parental alienation’.

The ministries of social affairs and justice explained that parental alienation occurs mainly when children end up as pawns in disputes between their parents and when one of the parents tries to negatively influence the children against the other.

The committee is to be chaired by lawyer Andy Ellul with the members being Children Commissioner Pauline Miceli; Mary Gauci from Happy Parenting Malta; Audrey Friggieri from the Commission against Domestic Violence; and Steve Liberi, director for the protection of minors in the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.