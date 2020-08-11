The Dar tal-Providenza home for the handicapped is to be handed €560,000 by the government to help it overcome difficulties which stemmed from the consequences of COVID-19, including increased outlay on wages and a downturn in donations.

The funds will come from the Operational Assistance Scheme, announced in June as part of the government's economic regeneration plan.

The parliamentary secretary for voluntary organisations, Clifton Grima, visited the home on Tuesday and presided over an agreement with the home.

He said the Operational Assistance Scheme was the biggest ever direct investment in the voluntary sector by the government and showed the importance which organisations such as Dar tal-Providenza had in society.